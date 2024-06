GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that an investigation is underway after a rifle was discovered in Finglas last night.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that a foot patrol from the Finglas District Detective Unit investigated Duninsk Lane at 10.30pm on Tuesday night, where after a search of the area, a firearm was found hidden behnd some shrubs and bushes.

Gardaí said that the weapon was made safe, and has been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis. An investigation is ongoing.

Chief Superintendent of Michael McNulty commended the Gardaí involved and said that the seizure was “the result of ongoing proactive patrols where Gardaí continue to maintain a presence”.

Advertisement