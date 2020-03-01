Teenage passenger killed as car crashes into wall in Galway

A TEENAGER HAS been killed after the car she was travelling in stuck a wall in Oughterard, Co Galway overnight.

The single-car crash happened at about 1.15am this morning in the townland of Porridgetown, with gardaí saying the teenager died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured in the crash.

The teenager’s body was removed to the Mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí are urging any road users who may have travelled along the stretch of road and who can assist them to come forward.

Any motorists with dash cam footage are also being urged to contact gardaí at Salthill Garda Station or any garda station.