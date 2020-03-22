Motorcyclist (30s) dies in Waterford crash

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following a fatal road crash in Waterford this morning.

Officers said that from early investigations, it appears that a motorcyclist in his 30s collided with a stone wall. Nobody else was involved, gardaí added.

The incident happened today at 11.40am.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”