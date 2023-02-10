'The end has come': Despair as insurance costs cancel Northern Ireland road racing season

POLITICAL FIGURES FROM across the spectrum are calling for an intervention to save the Northern Irish road racing industry, as sky-high insurance costs have led to most races being cancelled in 2023.

The sport is notoriously dangerous, as many champions have lost their lives, and six riders were killed in the flagship race of the Isle of Man last year.

The blow to the industry comes after the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland, the sport’s governing body, announced the cancellation of all of its sporting motorcycle events in Northern Ireland this year.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said that the decision will be a “huge blow” to the “North as a whole”.

She added that road racing is part of the “fabric of life on the North coast”, and that these events inject millions into the economy by attracting thousands of visitors.

‘A very sad day’

The Ulster Unionist Party has called for an urgent intervention to save road racing in Northern Ireland.

MLA and former leader Mike Nesbitt said:

“If you think of the level of support the Executive has previously offered to secure the likes of the Giro cycling race or the Open golf, there is a clear argument for financial support for road racing.

“I understand last year’s North West 200 pumped £17.4 million into the local economy. 110,000 visited the races on the Saturday alone, nearly a quarter of visitors were from out of state, creating nearly 65,000 bed nights. This is another compelling reason to get Stormont back up and running.”

Ryan Farquhar, a rider who holds the most Irish national wins, has said “the end has finally come,” in response to hearing the news.

“It’s a very sad day for Irish road racing,” he added.

The organisers of the flagship North West 200 race, however, stated that they have “not given up the fight”, adding that “the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on 7 May.”

“We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area,” their statement read.

It is not clear now what position road racing events in the Republic are now in.

Races including the Skerries 100, Mondello Park and Kells are also huge events in the annual motorcycle racing calendar.

The Motor Cycle Union of Ireland said in a statement that it had held an emergency meeting with clubs and informed of them of the proposed scale of insurance charges for their events.

“The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsuitable for most clubs in order to provide the required Public Liability cover to run our planned events”, it further said.

The union went on to explain that it will continue to issue licenses and that it is still endeavouring to procure competitor personal accident insurance over for 2023.

“Although there will be no MCUI (UC) events run in 2023, this will allow MCUI (UC) licence holders to avail of insurance cover required for starting permission applications in order to compete in events elsewhere”

“we appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and recision will go a little way to at least allowing licence holders the opportunity to engage in competitive events,” the statement said.