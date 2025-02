A FIVE-YEAR-OLD boy died after being hit by a car in Laois this afternoon.

In a statement tonight, Gardaí said they attended a scene of a fatal collision at Kilminchy, Portlaoise earlier today.

They described the incident, which happened at 4.20pm, as a “collision involving a pedestrian and a car”.

The young boy was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise in a serious condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem will be held shortly.

Advertisement

The driver of the car was a woman in her 40s. Gardaí said she was not injured.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination will be carried out my forensics tomorrow.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Co. Laois between 4pm and 5pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Earlier today, a man in his 20s died in a collision involving a quad bike and motorcycle.