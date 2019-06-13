Gardaí appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information from the public after a cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath this morning.

At 10.20am, a cash-in-transit robbery took placed outside a bank in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Gardaí said that three men in a gold-coloured Renault Scenic stole a cash box from a security man.

The car, gardaí said, was later found burn out in the Ballinabrackey Road area of Kinnegad. It is believed that another car was used to take the three men away from the scene.

Gardaí are now looking to speak to speak to anyone who might have witnessed any unusual activity in Kinnegad or near the Ballinabrackey Road area between 9am and 11am on 13 June. They are particularly looking for those with dash-cam footage who were in the area to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 0449384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111.