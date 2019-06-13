This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for information following cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath

The robbery took place this morning in Kinnegad.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information from the public after a cash-in-transit robbery in Westmeath this morning. 

At 10.20am, a cash-in-transit robbery took placed outside a bank in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath. Gardaí said that three men in a gold-coloured Renault Scenic stole a cash box from a security man. 

The car, gardaí said, was later found burn out in the Ballinabrackey Road area of Kinnegad. It is believed that another car was used to take the three men away from the scene. 

Gardaí are now looking to speak to speak to anyone who might have witnessed any unusual activity in Kinnegad or near the Ballinabrackey Road area between 9am and 11am on 13 June. They are particularly looking for those with dash-cam footage who were in the area to come forward. 

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 0449384000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

