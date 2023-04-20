Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Leah Farrell
# Robert Watt
Donnelly found out 'yesterday' that Robert Watt tried to email him about Holohan secondment
He said that he handed his phone and laptop over for a week due to a “security issue”.
6.2k
18
1 hour ago

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly said that yesterday was the first time he learned that Robert Watt attempted to email him a brief on the now abandoned proposal for Tony Holohan’s secondment. 

Watt, secretary general at the Department of Health, told an Oireachtas committee yesterday that he attempted to contact the minister about the appointment last year but failed to because he said the minister’s laptop had been “hacked”.

Speaking today, Donnelly confirmed that his laptop and phone were given to “IT people” due to a security issue that arose while he was in Texas. 

He said that he handed over the devices for about a week when he arrived back in Ireland. 

The Minister said he had to be “vague” on the nature of details surrounding the security issue. 

When asked if Watt would face any disciplinary action following yesterday’s committee appearance, Donnelly said that the Government doesn’t “make sanctions based on tone”. 

Watt appeared before the Oireachtas finance committee yesterday, when he largely rejected an external review into the controversial proposed secondment of the former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

His performance at the meeting drew criticism, including from Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns who called it an “extraordinary spectacle”. 

Watt told the committee yesterday that Holohan’s secondment fell through largely due to an issue of “communications”. 

The report also found that there was a lack of formal communications about the secondment between the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

Following the revelation that Donnelly’s laptop and phone had to be handed over to IT due to security issues, independent senator Gerard Craughwell today called for the National Cyber Security Centre to carry out a full audit of all government departments. 

Craughwell said “I believe that in light of the cyber-attacks on the HSE, MTU etc. this is a most serious admission from the most senior official in the Department of Health. I have asked the Garda Commissioner to carry out a full investigation into this security breach.”

“I would ask that Government ask the National Cyber Security Centre to immediately carry out a full cyber audit of all government departments as a matter of urgency,” he added. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking alongside Donnelly at the opening of a new wing at the Mater Hospital, said that he expects Watt to carry out the recommendations of the report on the secondment proposal “in full” regardless of his views. 

He said that there needs to be better practices and procedures in place to ensure that this “doesn’t happen again”, and that he expects Watt to implement the needed changes. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
18
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     