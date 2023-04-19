Donnelly says he will not take any action against Watt as fallout from Holohan report continues

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that there will be no action taken against his Secretary General, Robert Watt, for comments about the botched secondment of Dr Tony Holohan, which have been described as “grossly inaccurate” by a senior civil servant.

Donnelly previously said that there were “lessons to be learnt” following the failed secondment, adding today that those involved in the move were acting in “good faith”.

An independent report into the failed secondment of Holohan to Trinity College Dublin was published on Monday, which found that the then-Chief Medical Officer should not have been involved in aspects of the move.

It also found that there was a lack of formal communications about the secondment between the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

The report also details how there was an “absence of any consultation with the Health Research Board (HRB) over the research funding element of the move.

It concludes that the proposed secondment of Holohan to TCD and the associated research funding commitments should not have been linked together.

The substantial proposed funding commitment of €2 million a year until the retirement of the Chief Medical Officer, “bypassed all of the accepted protocols for research funding and was linked atypically to one named individual”, adds the report.

Following controversy around the secondment, Holohan opted to retire as CMO.

The controversy began following revelations that Holohan would not be paid by Trinity College and he would instead continue to be paid by the Department of Health.

The Department initially said that Holohan’s new role would be an “open-ended secondment” and defended it as being in “the public interest” due to the skills he could bring to the third-level sector.

There was also contrasting accounts between Watt and the then-Taoiseach’s Chief of Staff, Deirdre Gillane, over the secondment.

Within the report, correspondence shows that Watt said that Gillane was aware of the secondment, while Gillane said that this was a “grossly inaccurate” assertion.

At the Oireachtas Health Committee today, Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall said that Watt’s account was at “complete variance” to Gillane’s and asked who he believed to be correct.

In response, Donnelly said that he believed that Gillane’s account was correct and that she did not receive the details of the secondment until “much later in the day”.

“The report is very clear that Ms Gillane’s account of the timings is correct,” Donnelly said.

When pressed by Shortall about whether or not he would be taking action against Watt, Donnelly confirmed that he did not intend to.

Donnelly added that Watt was due before the Oireachtas Committee on Finance and Public Expenditure later today, and that he would be held accountable on that basis.

Additional reporting by Press Association