RODERIC O’GORMAN WILL remain as leader of the Green Party after the race went uncontested.

He said that over the last few months, he’s been working to “understand why we lost support” after the party’s abysmal performance in the general election.

The party was required under its constitution to have a leadership contest within six months of the election, and O’Gorman was the only one who received the required 50 nominations to contest it.

The party also voted on its Cathaoirleach today, which saw Dublin councillor Janet Horner elected. She’ll take over from Pauline O’Reilly. This race was also uncontested.

O’Gorman said he was honoured that members “expressed this confidence” in him after a “difficult” general election.

The party lost all but one seat – O’Gorman’s in Dublin West – and didn’t make it into the new coalition as a result.

Since being re-elected as a TD, O’Gorman said he has focused on appointing new spokespeople and developing a strategic plan for the party.

“We are using the Strategic Plan process to listen, understand why we lost support in recent elections, and chart how we can rebuild our political strength, so we can continue to push for change,” he said.

“Our Party had a difficult election last year, but we continue to be a strong voice for climate action, for supporting families and for equality.”