#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with multiple rapes and assaults

Jeremy has been the subject of criminal allegations within the adult film industry for years.

By AFP Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 8:21 AM
52 minutes ago 16,178 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5531942
Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on 26 June.
Image: David McNew
Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on 26 June.
Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges on 26 June.
Image: David McNew

ADULT FILM STAR Ron Jeremy was formally charged with the rape or sexual assault of 21 women and girls, US prosecutors said.

Jeremy, who has appeared in more than 1,700 X-rated films since the 1970s, has been the subject of criminal allegations within the adult film industry for years.

In June 2020 he was accused of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, and his appearance at a Los Angeles court sparked a wave of further allegations.

The charges date back to 1996 and involve 21 alleged victims between the ages of 15 and 51, Los Angeles county prosecutor George Gascon said.

Jeremy, who has previously declared himself “innocent” on Twitter, denied all charges. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The 68-year-old – whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – has appeared in famous adult movies. With his trademark moustache, he was one of the industry’s most recognisable stars among the wider public.

He has long been dogged by assault claims and barred from industry events in recent years.

After the initial charges were brought against Jeremy in June last year, his attorney Stuart Goldfarb denied all the allegations and insisted his client was “not a rapist.”

“Ron – over the years, because of who he is – has essentially been a paramour to over 4,000 women. And to allege that he is a rapist is beyond… I mean, women throw themselves at him,” he added.

Jeremy is the latest high-profile entertainment industry figure to be investigated for sexual abuse in Los Angeles since the #MeToo movement began in 2017.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A taskforce established to investigate sex crimes in Hollywood has so far focused on at least 20 men in the entertainment industry.

Among them is disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is already serving 23 years in prison in New York, but now faces further charges in California.

© – AFP 2021. Comments have been closed as a court case is ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie