Saturday 10 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy.
# oakdale
Rory McIlroy tied for lead at the Canadian Open
Third-round 66 puts Northern Irish man in strong position ahead of final day at Oakdale.
376
1
10 minutes ago

RORY MCILROY WAS tied for the lead at the end of his third round at the Canadian Open on Saturday. 

The Northern Irishman shot a 66 to follow up Friday’s round of 67, leaving him 12-under and tied for the lead with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose and American Mark Hubbard at Oakdale Country Club. 

Shane Lowry shot a third-round 70 and is five-under, in a tie for 22nd place. 

McIlroy did not drop a single shot in Saturday’s round, and hit six birdies. He birdied the third, fifth and eighth holes. On the back nine he had three birdies in a row on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes. 

McIlroy eneters the final day in the knowledge he has won this event the last two times it was staged, in 2019 and 2022. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • You can follow the leaderboard here

 

 

Written by The 42 Team

Author
The 42 Team
1
