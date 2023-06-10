Rory McIlroy tied for lead at the Canadian Open

RORY MCILROY WAS tied for the lead at the end of his third round at the Canadian Open on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman shot a 66 to follow up Friday’s round of 67, leaving him 12-under and tied for the lead with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose and American Mark Hubbard at Oakdale Country Club.

Shane Lowry shot a third-round 70 and is five-under, in a tie for 22nd place.

Advertisement

McIlroy did not drop a single shot in Saturday’s round, and hit six birdies. He birdied the third, fifth and eighth holes. On the back nine he had three birdies in a row on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

McIlroy eneters the final day in the knowledge he has won this event the last two times it was staged, in 2019 and 2022. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You can follow the leaderboard here.

Written by The 42 Team and posted on the42.ie