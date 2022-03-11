Two killed in single-car crash overnight in Roscommon

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and a third is in hospital following a single-car crash in Roscommon early this morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash at about 3.30am on the R293 between Ballaghaderreen and Gorteen at Edmondstown road.

Emergency services found three occupants of the car and each were treated at the scene.

One of the occupants, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later with a woman in her 30s removed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where she was pronounced dead.

The third occupant of the vehicle, a man also in his 20s, also taken to the same hospital with his injuries not thought to be life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and the scene remains closed for an examination by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road uses with dash-cam footage who were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda Station.