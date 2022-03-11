#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Two killed in single-car crash overnight in Roscommon

The crash happened at 3.30am this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Mar 2022, 8:38 AM
1 hour ago 8,762 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5707694
The R293 near Edmondstown.
The R293 near Edmondstown.
The R293 near Edmondstown.

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and a third is in hospital following a single-car crash in Roscommon early this morning. 

Gardaí were called to the scene of the crash at about 3.30am on the R293 between Ballaghaderreen and Gorteen at Edmondstown road.

Emergency services found three occupants of the car and each were treated at the scene. 

One of the occupants, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later with a woman in her 30s removed by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar where she was pronounced dead. 

The third occupant of the vehicle, a man also in his 20s, also taken to the same hospital with his injuries not thought to be life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and the scene remains closed for an examination by gardaí. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road uses with dash-cam footage who were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie