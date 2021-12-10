#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 10 December 2021
Appeal for witnesses after woman struck by van in Roscommon

The woman was seriously injured and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 10 Dec 2021, 2:09 PM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING For witnesses after a woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a van in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

The collision occurred at 5.30pm yesterday on the Knock Road. The female pedestrian, who is in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of these injuries.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road was closed for a time and a technical examination by forensic collision investigators was conducted. The road has since re-opened fully.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

