Dublin: 7°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Male pedestrian (30s) killed in Roscommon road crash

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 11:04 AM
7 minutes ago
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN ROSCOMMON are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash that occurred this morning.

At around 5am, emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a male pedestrian in his 30s and a car on the N5.

It occurred on a stretch of the N5 near Strokestown on the Longford side.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

The driver of the car was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Sligo, and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene remained closed this morning pending an examination from garda forensic collision investigators.

The local coroner has been notified, while traffic diversions were expected to remain in place throughout the morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses as well as any road users with dashcam footage from along the route at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

