Rough sleepers asked to leave Phoenix Park ahead of Biden visit

TENTS HAVE BEEN removed from Phoenix Park and homeless people living in wooded areas have been relocated in preparation for the park’s closure today to facilitate US President Joe Biden’s visit.

Biden, who is set to visit Louth today, will take part in a tree-planting ceremony and ringing of the Peace Bell with President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain tomorrow.

The park will be closed to the public, including rough sleepers, from 5pm today until 5pm tomorrow as a security measure for the visit.

Homelessness bodies are understood to have been engaging with people living in tents in Phoenix Park for the past several weeks, while Gardaí met with the last three remaining people several days ago.

Camping is prohibited by the park’s bye-laws.

A statement from a Garda spokesperson read:

“On Sunday 9 April 2023, Gardaí attended at the entrance to the Phoenix Park on Conyngham Road, which is part of the Phoenix Park and subject to the Phoenix Park Bye Laws.”

“Over a number of weeks statutory agencies have been engaging with persons living in tents in this area. Three persons had previously voluntarily left this area at the end of the week.”

“Gardaí engaged with three remaining persons, one of whom, has been re-accommodated. The remaining persons removed their own belongings and tents and were further provided with advice and contact information for support agencies and accommodation services and left the area.”

“Dublin City Council staff also attended the scene and removed waste left behind.”

Dublin County Council has stated that the Dublin Region Homeless Executive has been visiting a known camping site near that entrance and had secured a tenancy in the Fingal administrative area for one homeless person camped there in the last number of weeks.

“This site was inspected earlier this morning and there were no rough sleepers present. The DRHE and the Dublin Regional Outreach Service will continue to monitor this area, to provide support and offer emergency accommodation to Rough Sleepers looking for assistance,” the council said.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which operates the park, has clarified that it did not request the removal of tents from the area but that “the incidence of homeless in the Phoenix Park has not increased in recent times”.