This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ says it could benefit from other TV channels 'going dark' with a no-deal Brexit

But the State broadcaster still expects its ‘precarious’ financial state to suffer further if the UK crashes out of the EU.

By Peter Bodkin Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 6:10 AM
59 minutes ago 3,564 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501952
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RTÉ COULD ENJOY an advertising boost if UK-based channels are blocked from access to the Irish market in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

However the State broadcaster also warned that its “precarious” financial position was likely to take a further hit overall if the UK goes crashing out of the EU in late March.

In a briefing prepared for government officials and obtained by TheJournal.ie, RTÉ said a no-deal Brexit would likely create an “immediate and sharp decline” in its commercial revenue.

This would have a “very severe impact” on its already unstable financial state, the broadcaster added, after losing up to €6 million per year in potential commercial income since the Brexit vote due to reduced UK advertising budgets and the weaker pound.

“Like many sectors of the Irish economy, advertising in Ireland, particularly TV advertising, is heavily intertwined with the UK,” it said.

“Given the likely broader economic consequences of a ‘no deal’ scenario in both the UK and Ireland, there would likely be significantly increased risks to the broader advertising market.”

RTÉ said the shock would “threaten the viability” of its dual-funding model, which pairs commercial income with public funding from the licence fee.

RTÉ recorded an underlying deficit of €6.4 million last year, down from the €19.4 million loss it recorded in 2016.

But its commercial revenue, much of which comes from advertising, fell to €151.5 million from €158.2 million the previous year. This was offset by a €7 million increase in licence fee income.

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes has been pushing for the licence fee system to be overhauled, previously claiming that the broadcaster was missing out on €60 million in annual funding due to fee evasion and unnecessary exemptions.

However in the briefing document, RTÉ said if there were significant restrictions on the availability of UK-based channels in Ireland in the case of a no-deal Brexit then it and other local broadcasters could benefit from increased viewers and advertising income.

“There are now over 50 channels that sell Irish advertising broadcasting in Ireland, many hosted in the UK and broadcast here on Sky, and many more channels that are accessible to Irish audiences,” it said.

Whether this can continue in a no-deal scenario is unclear, or indeed what the long-term status of these channels will be … in any new trade agreement negotiated between the UK and the EU.”

0311 Dee Forbes_90506337 RTÉ director general Dee Forbes and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe Source: RollingNews.ie

Passporting rights

Hundreds of channels, including those from US media giants like Discovery and Disney, currently use their UK broadcast licences to reach audiences elsewhere in Europe under EU passporting rights.

In the case of a no-deal Brexit, they would need to obtain a licence in a EU member state or risk ‘going dark’ when the 29 March deadline passes.

Sky, which dominates the Irish pay-TV market, has contacted broadcasters whose channels it carries to confirm their post-Brexit plans, although a spokeswoman said the company had no concerns about its ability to continue showing its full suite of channels.

Meanwhile, at least two international broadcasters are reported to be looking at Ireland as their post-Brexit EU bases with one already applying to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for a licence.

Related Read

22.01.19 Brexit 66 days out, but Irish government says there are 'absolutely no preparations for a hard border'

The BBC has reportedly been in talks with both Irish and Dutch officials about the possibility of obtaining a local licence to avoid a potential Brexit blackout.

In its briefing document, RTÉ also flagged increased production costs and operational disruptions as headwinds if the UK failed to strike a favourable Brexit agreement.

“Large productions in Ireland, particularly TV drama and feature films, now typically involve cooperation and coproductions relationships with international productions companies, broadcasters and funders, many of whom are UK-based,” it said.

This raised questions about future investments in Ireland from British broadcasters, particularly with the lack of certainty surrounding trade and European funding rules.

RTÉ added that its operations would also “likely become more complex”, including for outside broadcasts that required cross-border or UK travel.

It said that security “particularly in Belfast and in Northern Ireland” was another possible concern.

“All of these elements combined mean that RTÉ (and its independent production suppliers) will be placed under a range of additional burdens as a result of a ‘no deal’ Brexit,” the broadcaster said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Peter Bodkin
peter@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    192,790  117
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    59,508  34
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    48,121  84
    Fora
    1
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    317  0
    2
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    38,737  18
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    37,360  40
    3
    		'There's been a few tears shed' - O'Brien hopes to play for Ireland after move
    24,933  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    10,661  1
    2
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    5,801  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,955  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie