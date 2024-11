THE GREEN PARTY and the Labour Party have both hit out at RTÉ for its failure to host a televised debate on climate change as part of its election coverage.

Both parties are asking the public broadcaster to reconsider its decision.

In a letter to RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst, Green Party director of elections and senator Pauline O’Reilly said it is “very hard” to understand the broadcaster’s decision.

“Failure to even host a debate on the subject represents a gross failure to understand the reality of the world we are living in.

“RTÉ owes it to the Irish public to host a debate on the defining issue of our time with the future leaders of our country who will decide the path we take over the critical five years ahead,” O’Reilly wrote.

Advertisement

Speaking yesterday, Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash also criticised RTÉ’s decision not to host a televised debate on climate issues and urged the broadcaster to rethink its approach.

“The climate crisis should be the primary frame through which we consider all issues over the course of this short election campaign.

“Our national broadcaster should be giving the climate crisis the attention it demands,” Nash said.

“People deserve to know what each party plans to do to stem this crisis, and to see climate deniers and the purveyors of simple solutions in the Dáil held to scrutiny.”

Nash and O’Reilly both made reference to the role climate change played in the recent devasting floods in Valencia, which killed more than 200 people.

“The horrifying scenes in Valencia just two weeks ago provide a reminder to us all of just how pressing protecting our planet is,” Nash said.