THE NEW CHAIR of the RTÉ board is to tell politicians sitting on the Oireachtas media committee that the broadcaster needs a “sufficient, predictable, and independent” funding framework.

Terence O’Rourke took up the position following the resignation of Siún Ní Raghallaigh amid a public fall-out with Media Minister Catherine Martin.

In his opening statement, O’Rourke, a former managing partner at KPMG, acknowledges that it is up to the Government to decide how RTÉ’s future funding will be allocated – with a new framework to be announced in the coming weeks.

He said that the need for the broadcaster to redirect investment is urgent, in light of falling advertising revenues across media platforms, and the increasingly “unsustainability” of relying on TV licence revenues.

Advertisement

O’Rourke expressed on behalf of the RTÉ board its “profound disappointment and regret” about the actions, events and behaviours that triggered “several reports”.

“The organisation has learned from what happened. The necessary controls and procedures are being put in place to make sure that those kinds of events cannot happen again,” he said.

In the statement, which is provided to politicians ahead of time, O’Rourke says that the spread of misinformation and disinformation “risks undermining public confidence in news and information”.

Last year RTÉ became scandal-hit after it emerged that the broadcaster had under-reported the salary paid to former presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The broadcaster’s spending, its use of barter accounts, and its treatment of staff on self-employment contracts which have been described as “bogus” have all come under scrutiny since.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst announced a hiring freeze when he came into the job, and has been working to make changes at the broadcaster since then.