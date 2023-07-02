'No truth' to reports that 400 people will be made redundant in RTÉ, says junior minister

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 44 minutes ago
A GREEN PARTY minister of state has strongly denied reports that the government is planning to make up to 400 RTÉ staff redundant in the wake of the payments scandal.
Additionally, the chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee has said that staff at the broadcaster will not become “collateral damage” in the scandal.
The Irish Mail on Sunday reported this morning that the government has plans to significantly overhaul RTÉ.
Quoting Cabinet sources, the paper said that there are plans to “split RTÉ in half”, which would involve selling off 2FM, capping salaries at €176,000 a year, and making up to 400 staff members redundant.
The report follows the ongoing controversy around revelations about internal financial, accounting and governance practices at the broadcaster.
Most of the focus has been on two undeclared €75,000 euro payments made by RTÉ to Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022, which were made after RTÉ reportedly underwrote the amounts due to Tubridy from Late Late Show sponsor Renault.
Political and media scrutiny has focused on why this guarantee was given, what level of governance and financial controls are in place at the broadcaster, and the use of a barter account used to pay the amounts, dubbed a “slush fund” by politicians and a former RTÉ chair.
RTÉ operates on a dual funding model, with 55% of its income, €200 million a year, brought in by way of the licence fee – which costs Irish households with a television €160 a year.
Responding to the article in the Mail on Sunday, junior minister Ossian Smyth rejected that there were any plans to seek the redundancies.
“I can imagine that RTÉ employees are very worried reading that this morning and I just want to say that there is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.
Mr Smyth said he had spoken to Culture and Media minister Catherine Martin about the report.
“Her focus is going to be to protect the employees through all of this and to fix RTÉ,” he said.
So… we’re talking about what went wrong in the past and that we have a public sector broadcaster in the future and we can keep the organisation and institution working and that we can fix it and mend it and heal it.
He said there was “no question” of 400 RTÉ employees losing their jobs and that he wouldn’t give the report any “credence”.
The issue around the barter account first came to light after it was revealed that RTÉ had made secret payments totalling €340,000 to top presenter Ryan Tubridy.
Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, who is chairwoman of the media committee, said neither she, her committee, nor the Media minister were using the controversy at the broadcaster to “wield revenge”.
Ms Smyth also told Newstalk that, having also spoken to Martin, she is “sure that that is not the intention of the government” to implement redundancies or split up RTE, saying that staff would not become “collateral damage”.
“I’m pretty certain from speaking with the minister this morning, that is our intention: to protect the staff, to protect RTE, and when I say ‘protect’ I mean protect that entity of public service broadcasting.”
Agreeing that putting forward proposals before the review would be putting the cart before the horse, she said that “ultimately, there’s one minister responsible for media” and she wasn’t seeking revenge on the station.
She added: “I don’t think it’s revenge in anybody’s heart or mind in trying to sort out this in RTÉ.”
Ossian Smyth said that following this week’s revelations, a “deep inquiry into what happened” was needed.
“I think that’s a power that belongs to the minister, I think she’ll use all the powers available to her,” he said.
Mr Smyth said that Martin may use powers available to her under the Broadcast Act, which could include appointing an external auditor.
He said that the terms of the inquiry would likely be decided at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
“I think that somebody will be appointed who is very senior and respected for corporate governance,” he said.
Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week programme, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Brian Stanley said that an auditor needed to appointed.
“Obviously, the auditor being sent in [should happen],” he said,
They need the powers to be able to go in there to to dig deep and to to be able to compel people and to compel for documents and no ifs and buts about that.
Additional reporting by PA
