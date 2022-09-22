RTÉ to launch new current affairs panel show next month

RTÉ IS LAUNCHING a new current affairs panel series next month.

Monday Night Live will begin at 10.35pm on October 3 for an initial eight-part run, until November 30.

It will be fronted by journalists David McCullagh, Louise Byrne, Mark Coughlan, and Sharon Tobin, who will present two programmes apiece.

The new panel discussion show will be an hour-long programme, described as being “dedicated to a major issue impacting people’s lives right across the country”.

These issues will include the housing shortage, childcare, and climate change.

Each week, four panellists will join a presenter in studio, with additional live contributions from invited guests.

The first programme will be presented by David McCullagh and examine the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people across the country.

Paul Maguire, Interim Managing Editor of RTÉ TV Current Affairs said Monday Night Live “will provide an opportunity to really delve into the issues impacting people’s everyday lives this autumn and winter”.

He adds: “Each hour-long programme will provide the time and space to bring together those in power and those directly impacted by the issue under discussion.”

Meanwhile, ahead of presenting the first episode of the new flagship show, David McCullagh said each episode will “hear from some of those affected, and see what solutions might help them”.

Meanwhile, a new, on-going TV current affairs series with a live studio audience will be launched in January, taking over from Claire Byrne Live.

She left the show to focus on her weekday radio programme.

RTÉ say “further details will be announced in due course”.