US SECRETARY OF State Marco Rubio brought up the US “priority to address the US-Ireland trade imbalance” during his call with the Tánaiste yesterday.

The move will likely raise concerns within the Government ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s meeting with US President Donald Trump next week.

A readout of the conversation between Harris and Rubio, published by the US Department of State, includes a mention of the discussion of a trade-imbalance.

However, the Tánaiste or his office did not refer to it in statements made yesterday.

Last night, when discussing the phone call on RTÉ’s Six One News, the Tánaiste was asked what the pair discussed in relation to tariffs.

He noted that Rubio does not have responsibility for trade and said:

“I made the point that of course it’s perfectly appropriate for any new government to want to examine its economic policies, but we do need to do that in a way that protects the transatlantic trade relationship, which is really important. And I felt the Secretary of State had an appreciation of that.”

A Government source today told The Journal that the trade figures “speak for themselves but were not an area of significant focus during the call, the real focus was on strengthening the relationship”.

It is understood the call between the pair was a lengthy one, focused mainly on Ukraine.

Trade imbalance

Last year, Ireland exported approximately €50bn more goods to the US than it imported.

Since taking office again, Trump has repeatedly stated that he believes countries are taking advantage of the US when they have big trade surpluses with it.

In recent weeks he has falsely stated that the European Union was set up to “screw” the US and said that tariffs would be implemented on goods and services imported from the bloc “imminently”.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin travels to Washington next week to meet with Trump for the annual St Patrick’s Day visit, he will be under pressure to prevent a trade war and to deliver a message that free trade between the US and Ireland is mutually beneficial.