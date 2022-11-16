Russia bans Taoiseach, Tánaiste and 50 other Irish representatives from entering the country

RUSSIA HAS ANNOUNCED that more than 50 top Irish officials including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar are banned from entering the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister of Justice Helen McEntee and Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe have also been banned from entering the Russian Federation due to “the anti-Russian course of the Irish government.”

The statement, issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry at 11.26 Irish time also bans Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil Seán Ó Fearghail, as well as dozens of unnamed senators and TDs.

It adds that “With regard to our other measures, we will be guided by the position of Dublin.”

This may indicate that more sanctions will be forthcoming if the government continues to voice disapproval at Russia’s war in Ukraine.

One section of the statement reads:

“Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral cooperation to the detriment of its own interests.”

This morning’s entry bans come just a day after another statement from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that said that Ireland’s opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an erosion of the country’s status of neutrality.

Yesterday evening, a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ireland working with the EU to train Ukrainian forces would “completely demolish the idea of Ireland’s traditional military neutrality”.

“We have to state that the right-centrist coalition now ruling Ireland is moving to virtually erode a constitutional ban on involving the state in military conflicts.

Ireland’s seemingly illogical desire to destroy its state pillars is actually part of Washington and London’s efforts to consolidate the Western bloc along military lines.

It also stated: “It appears that local authorities have no misgivings about the fact that a considerable part of Irish society does not support this line.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has addressed this statement, disputing Russia’s claims on Irish sovereignty.

A Department spokesperson said:

“Ireland’s position in respect of Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine and our support for Ukraine’s right to defend this attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, has been outlined in detail by the Government since February.

“Ireland’s engagement with the EU Military Assistance Mission established to provide training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to coordinate existing EU Member State training activities is fully in line with this position and does not contravene Ireland’s policy of military neutrality.”