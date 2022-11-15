Poland calls emergency meetings over reports Russian missiles land on its territory near Ukraine

NATO MEMBER POLAND has called emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet following unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles had landed on its territory near the Ukrainian border.

“Due to the crisis situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki… called a meeting of the National Security Bureau,” government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters.

There will also be a cabinet meeting, PAP news agency reported, citing the government.

Radio ZET has stated that the rockets struck a grain dryer near the village of Przewodow in the Lublin region of Poland, less than 10 kilometres from the NATO country’s border with Ukraine.

The police, the prosecutor’s office and the army are on site, according to the radio station.

A Pentagon spokesperson told AFP: “We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border.”

“We have no information right now to corroborate that there has been a missile strike,” he told reporters, adding that the Pentagon was “looking into this further”.

A senior US intelligence official told ABC News that Russian missiles crossed into Poland and while Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information he said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation”.

The NATO military alliance is “looking into” the unconfirmed reports of the missle strikes, an official has said.

“We are looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our ally Poland,” a NATO official said, on condition of anonymity.

Moscow’s defence minister has dismissed reports that Russian missles had landed in Poland.

“Statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory are a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation,” the Russian defence minister said on Telegram.

Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson told Sky News the situation was very worrying but it’s still difficult to know what has happened.

“It’s difficult to put the pieces together at the moment, but now it’s gone further and caused deaths, it appears, in a NATO country. I don’t think there should be a massive reaction, I think there should be a very prudent reaction to this,” Robinson said.

“It’s one of the consequences of missile-firing into a territory, they don’t always get to where they were intended.”

As a NATO member, Poland falls under Article 5 of the treaty organisation’s collective defence meaning that “an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.”

Article 5 was invoked for the first time in NATO’s history after the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States.

Neighbouring countries

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened the country’s defence council over reports of the Russian missiles.

Like Poland, Hungary also shares a border with Ukraine.

“In response to the stop in oil transfer through the Druzhba pipeline and the missile hitting territory of Poland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened HU’s Defence Council for 8pm (7pm Irish time),” tweeted Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs.

Other neighbouring countries have been quick to condemn any possible bombing, with Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating:

“We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland.”

Latvia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Artis Pabriks, offered condolences and stated “Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime”.

My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime. — Artis Pabriks (@Pabriks) November 15, 2022

Major Russian aerial assaults took place in Ukraine today, strikes in Lviv took place over 60 kilometres away from the village of Przewodow.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dubbed the fresh barrage of Russian strikes targeting his country’s power grid a “slap in the face of G20″.

“This act of genocide of Ukrainians in response to my peace plan is a cynical slap in the face of G20 and the world,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Moldova has also become unwillingly involved in the conflict, saying it was suffering from electricity outages today as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in Ukraine and called on Moscow to stop its attacks.

“Parts of Moldova are experiencing power outages as a result of Russia’s missiles hitting Ukrainian cities and vital infrastructure,” Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu wrote on Twitter.

“Every bomb falling on Ukraine is also affecting Moldova and our people. We call on Russia to stop the destruction now”.

The outages are just the latest example of how the war in Ukraine has spilled over the border of ex-Soviet Moldova, which like Ukraine has for years had Russian troops stationed in a breakaway region in its east.

Officials said the strikes in Ukraine has caused the automatic safety shutdown of systems that carry electricity supplies to Moldova and that dozens of settlements were left without electricity.

“We strongly condemn this new attack, the largest since the beginning of the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine,” President Maia Sandu said in response.

Moldova said on 10 October that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace, and summoned Moscow’s envoy to demand an explanation.

Moldova was, along with Ukraine, granted candidate status by the European Union in a show of support in the face of Russia’s offensive.

With reporting from AFP