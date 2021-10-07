#Open journalism No news is bad news

Russia's Covid-19 cases soar to highest level this year as daily death toll exceeds 900

The Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 10:10 PM
A grave digger wearing a protective suit during a burial
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

RUSSIA’S DAILY CORONAVIRUS infections have soared to their highest level this year as authorities struggle to control a surge in cases amid a slow pace in vaccinations and with few restrictions in place.

The daily Covid-19 death toll exceeded 900 for a second straight day, with 924 new deaths reported — a day after reaching a record 929.

Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — topping 213,000 — and the authorities’ conservative way of recording Covid-19 fatalities suggests the actual number could be even higher.

Today, the government’s coronavirus taskforce reported 27,550 new confirmed cases, a nearly 10% rise from the previous day. New infections in Moscow soared by nearly 50% to 5,404.

A quick rise in infections and deaths began in late September, with authorities blaming it on the low vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, almost 33% of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 29% were fully vaccinated.

But the Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to tighten restrictions to regional authorities.

Some regions have limited attendance at large public events and restricted access to theatres, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

In some areas, Russia’s vast yet severely underfunded healthcare system has started to show signs of being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Russian media have reported long queues of ambulances once again forming in front of hospitals in St Petersburg.

And on Tuesday, the presidential envoy in the Ural Mountains district — a part of central Russia that encompasses six regions — said 95% of the hospital beds for Covid-19 patients there have been filled.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce has registered nearly 7.7 million confirmed cases and 213,549 deaths.

However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal significantly higher mortality numbers.

