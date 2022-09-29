Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukraine regions tomorrow, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW WILL FORMALLY annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony tomorrow, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has said.

“Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 3pm (12pm Irish time) a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin will make a speech at this event.

This statement comes after Kremlin-installed authorities in the four regions yesterday claimed victory in annexation votes.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the so-called referendums as a sham, saying the West would never recognise the results of the ballots, which have dramatically ratcheted up the stakes of Russia’s seven-month invasion.

Pro-Russian authorities in Zaporizhzhia said 93.11% of voters backed joining Russia, according to preliminary results on Tuesday evening.

In Kherson, another Moscow-occupied region in southern Ukraine, officials said more than 87.05% of electors supported the move after all the ballots were counted.

In the eastern Lugansk region controlled by pro-Russia separatists, local authorities said more than 98.42% voted in favour of annexation, according to local authorities.

Officials in the Moscow-held Donetsk region claimed victory as well, with the local poll body saying 99.23% of the vote was for annexation.

“Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place … is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier yesterday during a televised meeting with officials.

His spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the votes would have “radical” legal implications and that the so-called referendums “will also have consequences for security”, referring to Moscow’s threats to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory.

Referendums are a ‘farce’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Kyiv would defend its citizens in Moscow-held regions and rejected the referendums as a “farce”.

He said the votes mean Kyiv will not negotiate with Moscow.

Advertisement

“There is nothing to talk about with (the) current Russian president,” Zelenskyy said.

Russian forces this month have suffered serious setbacks in Ukraine’s east and south, which observers say pushed Putin to rush ahead with the vote to cement Moscow’s authority there.

Putin said Russia would use all available means to defend its territory, implying that after annexation, Moscow could deploy nuclear weapons to repulse Ukrainian attempts to retake the territory.

“I want to remind you – the deaf who hear only themselves: Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary,” former leader Dmitry Medvedev – a Putin ally who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council – said on social media.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the United States was taking the reiterated threat “seriously” but had seen nothing to cause Washington to change its nuclear posture.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that “Russia must know that the nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

The four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine announced that they would hold the elections just days before voting began last Friday.

Together, they form a crucial land connection for the Kremlin between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014 and is otherwise only connected to the mainland by bridge.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed that the West would never recognise Russian annexations of the territories, threatening Moscow with “additional swift and severe costs” for its “diabolical scheme”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland “will never recognise the results of Russia’s sham referendums in Eastern Ukraine”.

“They are illegal and illegitimate,” he tweeted.

The so-called referendums follow a pattern that Moscow utilised in Crimea after nationwide street demonstrations saw Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president ousted.

As in Crimea, observers saw the outcome as a foregone conclusion. Election officials brought ballot boxes door-to-door, in many cases accompanied by armed Russian forces.

Includes reporting by © – AFP, 2022