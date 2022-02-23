#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 February 2022
Putin says Russia's interests and security 'non-negotiable'

The Russian President praised the battle-readiness of the army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 7:15 AM
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaking to the media yesterday.
Image: Sergei Guneyev/POOL/TASS/Alamy Live News
Image: Sergei Guneyev/POOL/TASS/Alamy Live News

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin today said that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country’s interests were non-negotiable.

“Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems,” Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

But he added: “The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us.”

Putin spoke after parliament’s upper house, the Federation Council, gave him unanimous approval to deploy “peacekeepers” to two breakaway Ukrainian regions now recognised by Moscow as independent, and potentially into other parts of Ukraine.

In the video address, Putin congratulated the country’s men and said he was certain of the “professionalism” of the Russian military and that they will stand up for the country’s national interests.

He praised the battle-readiness of the Russian army and said the country would continue to develop state-of-the-art weapons.

“We will continue to develop advanced weapon systems, including hypersonic and those based on new physical principles, and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and elements of artificial intelligence,” the Kremlin strongman added.

“Such complexes are truly the weapons of the future, which significantly increase the combat potential of our armed forces.”

Western officials have been warning for weeks the Russian leader has been preparing an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions

Yesterday US President Joe Biden announced tough new sanctions against Russia for “beginning” an invasion of Ukraine but said there was still time to avoid war.

Japan and Australia followed suit today with their own stringent penalties for Moscow and individuals connected with the aggression against Ukraine, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison targeting members of Russia’s security council for “behaving like thugs and bullies.”

Biden announced what he called the “first tranche” of sanctions, including steps to starve Russia of financing and target financial institutions and the country’s “elites.”

But he left the door open to a final effort at diplomacy to avert a full-scale Russian invasion. 

Biden’s address followed a wave of sanctions announced by the European Union and UK, after Putin recognised the self-declared Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.

Germany also announced it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

But Moscow said the sanctions regime would backfire.

The US-led sanctions will “hurt the global financial and energy markets,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, said in a Facebook post, adding that ordinary Americans will “feel the full consequences of rising prices.”

The Russian Ambassador to Ireland said that sanctions against Russia will cause a knock-on impact on EU member states. 

Speaking to The Journal, Yury Filatov said that any move to impose sanctions on Russia would cause a destabilisation of the economy across EU member states.

