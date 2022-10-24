Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Monday 24 October 2022
Man charged with murder of Ryan McNab in Antrim

McNab died after he was attacked on Friday evening.

1 hour ago 4,462 Views 0 Comments
Ryan McNab.
Ryan McNab.
Image: PA

A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Ryan McNab in Antrim last week. 

McNab (31) was the victim of a violent assault in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, Antrim on Friday evening. 

He died from his injuries and a murder investigation was launched. 

In a statement last night, the PSNI said that a 24-year-old man had been charged with murder. 

The statement read: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 31-year-old Ryan McNab, have charged a man with murder.

The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24th October.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

