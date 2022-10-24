Man charged with murder of Ryan McNab in Antrim

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Ryan McNab in Antrim last week.
McNab (31) was the victim of a violent assault in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey, Antrim on Friday evening.
He died from his injuries and a murder investigation was launched.
In a statement last night, the PSNI said that a 24-year-old man had been charged with murder.
The statement read: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 31-year-old Ryan McNab, have charged a man with murder.
The 24-year-old man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24th October.
“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
