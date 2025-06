A RYANAIR PLANE had to make an emergency landing in Germany last night after nine people were injured during heavy turbulence.

The flight left Berlin bound for Milan yesterday evening but soon had to make an unscheduled landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria, according to German newspaper Welt.

Eight passengers and one crew member were injured during the severe weather.

According to Welt, Three of them were hospitalised. Among them were a two-year-old child who suffered bruises, a woman who suffered a head laceration, and another passenger who complained of back pain.

One passenger told the Bild newspaper they thought the plane was going to “break apart” during the turbulence.

Ryanair said that the plane’s captain had called ahead for medical assistance and that “the aircraft landed normally”.

“To get passengers to their final destination as quickly as possible, we arranged for alternative transport from Memmingen to Milan that night, as well as a replacement flight this morning,” the airline said.

”We sincerely apologise to passengers affected by this diversion.”