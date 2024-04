RYANAIR WILL RESUME flights to and from Israel on 3 June after suspending its services in February, the airline has announced.

Ryanair said that it had made the decision following Ben Gurion International Airport’s decision to re-open its low-cost Terminal 1.

“The airline will operate 40 flights per week to/from Athens, Bari, Berlin, Budapest, Malta, Milan and Paphos,” the company said.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “It is great news that Ben Gurion Airport is re-opening Terminal 1, which has enabled Ryanair to resume our Tel Aviv operations from Mon, 3 June, with 40 weekly flights to/from key markets such as Cyprus, Germany, Greece, and Italy available to book now at ryanair.com.”

Ryanair suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in mid-February citing high terminal costs.

Previously the firm said it had to axe 960 flights in November 2023 and 950 flights in January 2024 to and from Israel as a result of ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Includes reporting from Muiris O’Cearbhaill.