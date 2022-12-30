Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 30 December 2022 Dublin: 9°C
Xinhua News Agency/PA Images File photo of a Ryanair flight landing at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium.
# Strike
Ryanair strike in Belgium grounds dozens of flights
The action set to halt 30 percent of the airlines’ flights through its Belgium hub.
263
0
7 minutes ago

BELGIAN-BASED RYANAIR cabin crews have today launched a three-day strike over the New Year holiday, grounding dozens of flights and hitting thousands of passengers.

The industrial action comes as the cost of living crisis spurs growing labour strife across Europe that has disrupted the festive period.

Charleroi airport CEO Philippe Verdonck told AFP 48 outgoing and incoming Ryanair flights had been cancelled today, with the action set to halt 30 percent of the airlines’ flights through its Belgium hub.

Overall some 22,000 passengers were expected to be affected over the three days, he said.

The low-cost carrier has 15 planes in Belgium and the strike was not due to impact its aircraft based in other countries.

Ryanair employees in Belgium have already gone on strike several times this year to demand that the country’s labour laws be fully applied, grounding aircraft.

The unions notably accused Ryanair of illegally pressuring staff in Belgium to work from time to time in other sites across Europe, particularly in its home base Dublin, where the airline suffers employee shortages.

They also allege Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline in terms of passengers transported, is not properly declaring salaries to Belgian social security authorities and sometimes paying wages under the national legal minimum.

The unions are also planning to strike over the weekend of 7 and 8 January at the end of Belgium’s traditional winter break.

© AFP 2022 

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     