Monday 12 September 2022
Public urged to make an Enduring Power of Attorney as research shows just 6% have done so

Safeguarding Ireland has urged people to plan ahead to ‘reduce adult abuse’.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 12 Sep 2022, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago
JUST SIX PERCENT of Irish adults have an Enduring Power of Attorney in place.

That’s according to new research by RED C, which also found that 36% of Irish people who don’t have an EPA have “never thought about it”. 

Safeguarding Ireland has urged people to plan ahead and make an Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA) to “reduce adult abuse”.

The purpose of an EPA is to appoint a person to look after your financial or personal affairs in the event that you no longer have the mental capacity to do so yourself.

Safeguarding Ireland has warned that those who do not have an EPA in place are at “greater risk of abuse and exploitation if they lack capacity to make decisions due to illness, disability or frailty”.

The organisation is has launched a public awareness campaign to encourage more adults to plan ahead, talk with their Solicitor and make an Enduring Power of Attorney.

‘Dishonesty’

While the take up of EPAs is just six percent in Ireland, Safeguarding Ireland Chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke said the level of take up in other European countries is closer to 30-40%.

She says an “EPA gives legal clarity and reduces confusion, tension and problems in families, including financial abuse and misuse of property and personal welfare”.

While Rickard-Clarke notes that the “vast majority of people are honest”, she has warned that “international research has shown that up to ten percent of people are dishonest in their use of another person’s money or property”.

The RED C survey found that of those who had not made an EPA, 36% have “never thought about it”, 27% believed they didn’t needed it and had no current concerns about their capacity, and a further 12% believed they were too young to need one.

“When there is no EPA in place, there are risks,” said Rickard-Clare.

While close family members may be asked to help with decisions as a ‘next of kin’, Rickard-Clarke cautioned that “‘next of kin’ is highly misunderstood in this country”.

She explained: “A next of kin has no legal authority. A next of kin may not know a person’s wishes, and in some case may abuse their position and theft and crime occurs.

“Safeguarding Ireland therefore encourages all adults to make an EPA and to safeguard themselves against future risk of adult abuse.”

The RED C survey found that take up was highest among 18-34 year olds at eight percent, followed by those aged 55+ at seven percent and nine percent for over 65s.

Uptake was also higher in Dublin at nine percent, and notably lower in Connacht/Ulster at three percent.

Making a difference

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

