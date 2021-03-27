#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after clash involving large number of youths in Dublin

One person was hospitalised and later released.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 2:25 PM
Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 2:25 PM
File photo of the Samuel Beckett Bridge.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a clash between two large groups in Dublin last week.

Eyewitness footage from the scene showed youths charging at each other from opposite sides of the Samuel Beckett Bridge in the city centre at 7pm on Monday evening.

In an appeal issued today, gardaí from Store Street said:

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to them.”

Anyone who was travelling on the bridge or in the area that includes Sir John Rogerson’s Quay and Guild Street between 7pm and 8pm (on Monday, 22 March) and who may have camera (including dashcam) footage, is also asked to contact gardaí.
Anyone with any information should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

