Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Brother of Sandra Boyd remanded in continuing custody pending 'more serious charges'

Sandra Boyd (36) was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Finglas on March 19.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 2:37 PM
A DUBLIN MAN accused of firearms offences after the death of his sister Sandra Boyd has been remanded in continuing custody pending “more serious charges”.

Sandra (36), a mother-of-five, was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9pm on March 19.

Emergency services were alerted before she was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Her younger brother Derek Boyd (27), also from Collins Place, was charged last week.

He is accused of two offences contrary to the Firearms Act: unlawful possession or control of five rounds of 9mm Luger calibre ammunition and a Kahr CW9 semi-automatic pistol at his sister’s home address on March 19.

He did not apply for bail at an emotional hearing on March 23 and was remanded in custody.

Boyd appeared today at Cloverhill District Court via video link.

Detective Sergeant Damien Mangan asked Judge Victor Blake for an adjournment to obtain formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and possible further charges.

Counsel told Boyd that there would likely be new charges, and he needed to give consent to the four-week adjournment sought by Detective Sergeant Mangan.

“I don’t know what any of this means; this is all new to me,” Boyd replied.

His barrister explained it was a procedural matter. The DPP had to indicate if the case would remain in the district court or trial on indictment, in the Circuit Court, or if there would be new charges.

Boyd requested a two-week remand.

Asked if that was enough time, Detective Sergeant Mangan said: “It’s a complex case, there will be a substantial file submitted to the DPP on this matter, and we are asking for further, more serious charges.”

Judge Blake remanded Boyd in continuing custody to appear again on April 13 for the DPP directions and possible further charges.

Boyd blessed himself and said “thank you, everybody” at the end of the hearing.

At his first court appearance last week, Detective Sergeant Mangan said he had “no comment” to the ammunition charge, and in response to the gun possession offence, “he made no reply”.

The defence said the firearms charges “relate to a terrible accident” and a “heartbreaking tragedy”.

Upset family members came to that hearing to support him and told him they loved him. His lawyers said they did not anticipate any bail application in this case.

Sandra Boyd was laid to rest at Glasnevin Cemetery on Monday following her funeral mass at St Canice’s Church in Finglas, in which she was remembered as “an amazing mother who loved and lived for her children”.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

