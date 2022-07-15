Biden hails 'historic' Saudi lifting of effective Israel flight ban as he prepares to visit Kingdom

A man stands under US and Saudi flags prior to a visit by Joe Biden.

SAUDI ARABIA HAS announced it was lifting restrictions on “all carriers” using its airspace, an apparent gesture of openness towards Israel ahead of US President Joe Biden’s arrival.

The US leader welcomed the “historic” decision, the latest conciliatory move by Riyadh concerning the Jewish state, which it has refused to recognise despite intensive efforts by the Israelis to establish ties with Arab countries.

In a statement on Twitter, the Saudi civil aviation authority “announces the decision to open the Kingdom’s airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying”.

The decision was made “to complement the Kingdom’s efforts aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents”.

Biden “welcomes and commends the historic decision”, a White House statement said Thursday.

“This decision is the result of the President’s persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in the statement.

He said Biden, who will land in Saudi Arabia for a controversial visit later today, “will have more to say on this breakthrough later today.”

Prior to Biden’s arrival in Israel at the start of his Middle East trip on Wednesday, Washington had hinted that more Arab nations could take steps to pursue relations with Israel, spurring speculation about whether Riyadh would alter its long-held position of not establishing official bilateral ties until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.

The kingdom did not show any opposition when its regional ally, the United Arab Emirates, established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, followed by Bahrain and Morocco under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Shortly after the Abraham Accords were announced in 2020, Saudi Arabia allowed an Israeli aircraft to pass over en route to Abu Dhabi and announced that UAE flights to “all countries” could overfly the kingdom.

Today’s announcement effectively lifts overflight restrictions on aircraft travelling to and from Israel.

Before travelling to Saudi Arabia, Biden will meet Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank, with talks expected to focus on economic measures but without striking any major diplomatic breakthrough.

The US delegation will unveil plans to roll out infrastructure for faster 4G internet across Gaza and the West Bank by the end of next year, fulfilling a longstanding aspiration among Palestinians as some of their Israeli neighbours already tap in to 5G networks.

Biden will also announce a “significant funding package” for hospitals in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the US official said Wednesday, which largely support the Palestinian population.

Jeddah

Biden will travel to the Saudi city of Jeddah on the Red Sea coast Friday afternoon, despite a previous vow to treat the kingdom as a “pariah” over the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He is to travel directly from the Jewish state to Saudi Arabia — becoming the first US president to fly from there to an Arab nation that does not recognise it.

In 2017, his predecessor, Donald Trump, made the journey in reverse.

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Khashoggi, has described Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking”, accusing him of backing down from his pledge of prioritising human rights.

In an interview with the Associated Press in Istanbul yesterday, Ms Cengiz said the president should press Saudi Arabia – a country that she described as a “terrible ally” – to embrace a human rights agenda.

© – AFP 2022 with reporting by Rónán Duffy