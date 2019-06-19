'Credible evidence' linking Saudi crown prince to Khashoggi killing - UN report

THERE IS “CREDIBLE evidence” linking Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, according to a report by an independent UN rights expert.

Expert Agnes Callamard has released a 101-page report into the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that lays out dozens of recommendations.

In the report, she said she had “determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s”.

The report calls on UN bodies or Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “demand” a follow-up criminal investigation.

Callamard noted the “extreme sensitivity” of considering the criminal responsibility of the Crown Prince, as well as Saud Alqahtani, a senior adviser to the Saudi royal court who has not been charged.

“No conclusion is made as to guilt,” she wrote of the two men.

“The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation.”

Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was murdered in what Riyadh called a “rogue” operation, tipping the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises.

The 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials.

There have been reports that his remains, which have never been found, were dissolved in acid.

In January, 11 people charged with the murder of Khashoggi went on trial in Riyadh.

Includes reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2019