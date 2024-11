MINISTER FOR INTEGRATION Roderic O’Gorman has said that reports of the Church of Scientology recruiting asylum seekers to volunteer for the church under the guise of helping them with their applications for international protection is “exploitation” and “deeply concerning”.

This morning, The Irish Times reported that the controversial church had recruiting numerous asylum seekers residing at the tented accommodation in Crooksling to leaflet and volunteer in the church.

The volunteers received certificates for their participation and were told that this volunteer work would aid them in their applications for international protection.

Speaking to The Journal outside Kilmainham Gaol this morning, O’Gorman said that it was “deeply concerning” to hear reports of “exploitation”.

The Green Party leader added that participation in volunteer groups, or involvement with churches, cannot impact on the decision made on an individual’s application status.

“International protection application is examined on the basis of the evidence of whether someone faced persecution in their in their home country, and anyone alleging otherwise is lying,” O’Gorman said.

“I’d have a real concern that an organisation is using, I suppose, a prospect of something perhaps very attractive to international protection applicants and maybe preying on their vulnerability as well.”

In The Irish Times report on the matter, one man seeking international protection said that for two months, between 30 and 50 men were bussed in to the city centre to hand out anti-drug leaflets.

O’Gorman told The Journal that although many people seeking international protection do get involved in voluntary groups and the vast majority is “incredibly positive”, the reports of exploitation of asylum seekers by the church was something to be looked into.

“[Other volunteer groups] offer a huge support, particularly on front of integration. The Department of integration is very supportive of that engagement,” the minister said.

He told The Journal that he would be speaking to his officials about the issue.

The Church of Scientology has been asked for comment.

Includes reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill