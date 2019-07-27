This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scottish man who faked own death in US to avoid rape charges has been arrested

He is being held by the US Marshals Service.

By Associated Press Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 1:41 PM
Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis
Image: Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP
A SCOTTISH MAN who authorities say faked his death in the US to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested.

Kim Vincent Avis (55), also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week. He is being held by the US Marshals Service.

The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.

Gordon’s 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished on 25 February after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey.

Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed “Mortuary Beach” for its deadly reputation.

After three days of intense searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.

They say the son’s account lacked crucial details, and he couldn’t explain how the two got to California’s central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.

“There was a lack of detail,” sheriff’s Captain John Thornburg said at the time.

“The son, who reported it, couldn’t even tell us where he went in under the water.”

Gordon’s son was returned to Scotland with the help of Monterey County Child Protective Services. He did not face charges for filing a false report.

Gordon, who is from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.

“When that came up, we start to wonder if this is a hoax, and he’s trying to escape these charges out of Scotland,” Thornburg said.

Associated Press

