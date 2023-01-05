Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 5 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Shutterstock
# screen time
Poll: Do you limit your screen time on your smart devices?
Let us know.
572
0
11 minutes ago

RESEARCHERS FROM QUEEN’S University Belfast are calling for parents and carers of children aged 0-3 years old to take part in a survey which is looking at family usage of digital devices.

Too much screen time has been linked to poor sleep, anxiety as well as eye and neck strain.

This morning we want to know: Do you limit your screen time on your smart devices? 


Poll Results:

No  (160)
Yes (46)
No opinion  (10)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     