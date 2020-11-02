Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Political Action Pick

White House Down

Comedy Central at 10pm Tuesday

This seems like an appropriate flick for the week that’s in it… Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) is on a tour of the White House with his daughter when it’s taken over by heavily armed terrorists. Now is his chance to prove himself.

Your Documentary Pick

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Netflix, launching Thursday

Argentinian socialite María Marta García Belsunce was found dead in her bathtub in 2002 with a pool of blood nearby. Her family first believed she had an accident, but her autopsy told a different story.

Your Thriller Pick

Black Box

Amazon Prime Video

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonising experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Your Comedy Pick

Bean

Comedy Central at 7.05pm on Saturday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The safety of a $50 million masterpiece is left in the hands of Mr Bean. What could go wrong?

Your Family Pick

Rio 2

E4 at 2.30pm on Sunday

This animated comedy sequel sees Blue and Jewel (they’re birds, in case you haven’t seen the first one) take their three children on an adventure through the Amazon to seek out family they never knew they had.