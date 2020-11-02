#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 2 November 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 2 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,837 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252379

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Political Action Pick

White House Down

  • Comedy Central at 10pm Tuesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

This seems like an appropriate flick for the week that’s in it… Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) is on a tour of the White House with his daughter when it’s taken over by heavily armed terrorists. Now is his chance to prove himself.

Your Documentary Pick

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

  • Netflix, launching Thursday

Argentinian socialite María Marta García Belsunce was found dead in her bathtub in 2002 with a pool of blood nearby. Her family first believed she had an accident, but her autopsy told a different story.

Your Thriller Pick

Black Box

  • Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonising experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Your Comedy Pick

Bean

  • Comedy Central at 7.05pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

The safety of a $50 million masterpiece is left in the hands of Mr Bean. What could go wrong?

Your Family Pick

Rio 2

  • E4 at 2.30pm on Sunday

Source: Fox Family Entertainment/YouTube

This animated comedy sequel sees Blue and Jewel (they’re birds, in case you haven’t seen the first one) take their three children on an adventure through the Amazon to seek out family they never knew they had.

Michelle Hennessy
