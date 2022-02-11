List of 17 candidates announced for upcoming Seanad by-election

A TOTAL OF 17 candidates are to compete in the upcoming Seanad by-election, with the nomination process closing today.

The poll for the Seanad by-election to fill the vacancy caused by Labour Senator Ivana Bacik’s election to the Dáil will close on 30 March.

Bacik won a seat in the Dáil last July in the Dublin Bay South constituency by-election.

The 17 vying for the Trinity seat are:

Abbas Ali O’Shea , a Director AFA Consultancy and Representative of the Minority Communities in Ireland.

, a Director AFA Consultancy and Representative of the Minority Communities in Ireland. Eoin Barry , a Labour representative for Laois, who is also a social worker and family therapist.

, a Labour representative for Laois, who is also a social worker and family therapist. Ray Bassett , a formerIrish Ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and Bahamas.

, a formerIrish Ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and Bahamas. Hazel Chu , former Lord Mayor of Dublin

, former Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Clonan , a whistleblower on sexual violence within the Defence Forces, a disability advocate, and columnist.

, a whistleblower on sexual violence within the Defence Forces, a disability advocate, and columnist. Maureen Gaffney , a psychologist, consultant, and public speaker.

, a psychologist, consultant, and public speaker. Hugo MacNeill , a former Irish Rugby international player and chairman of the British-Irish Association.

, a former Irish Rugby international player and chairman of the British-Irish Association. Aubrey McCarthy , Kildare businessman and chairman of Tiglin, an organisation which operates mental health and addiction rehabilitation centres.

, Kildare businessman and chairman of Tiglin, an organisation which operates mental health and addiction rehabilitation centres. Michael McDermott , PhD candidate at Trinity.

, PhD candidate at Trinity. Patricia McKenna , former MEP, political activist and barrister.

, former MEP, political activist and barrister. Ryan Alberto Ó Giobiúin , a PhD researcher in quantitative Sociology.

, a PhD researcher in quantitative Sociology. Ade Oluborode , a barrister and committee member of the Climate Bar Association.

, a barrister and committee member of the Climate Bar Association. Sadhbh O’Neill , a former Green Party councillor.

, a former Green Party councillor. Ursula Quill , PHD student in the Trinity School of Law

, PHD student in the Trinity School of Law Paula Roseingrave , a chartered counselling psychologist and former Green Party candidate.

, a chartered counselling psychologist and former Green Party candidate. Gisèle Scanlon , Trinity Graduate Students’ Union President.

, Trinity Graduate Students’ Union President. Catherine Stocker, a Social Democrat councillor in North Dublin.

Ballot papers will be issued by registered post to electors registered on 25 February, 2022. Over 67,000 Trinity graduates are registered to vote.

This will be the first bye-election for the University of Dublin constituency since 1979.

