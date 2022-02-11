#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

List of 17 candidates announced for upcoming Seanad by-election

The Seanad by-election is taking place to fill the vacancy caused by Labour Senator Ivana Bacik’s election to the Dáil.

By Christina Finn Friday 11 Feb 2022, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,818 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5680835
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

A TOTAL OF 17 candidates are to compete in the upcoming Seanad by-election, with the nomination process closing today.

The poll for the Seanad by-election to fill the vacancy caused by Labour Senator Ivana Bacik’s election to the Dáil will close on 30 March.

Bacik won a seat in the Dáil last July in the Dublin Bay South constituency by-election. 

The 17 vying for the Trinity seat are: 

  • Abbas Ali O’Shea, a Director AFA Consultancy and Representative of the Minority Communities in Ireland.
  • Eoin Barry, a Labour representative for Laois, who is also a social worker and family therapist.
  • Ray Bassett, a formerIrish Ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and Bahamas.
  • Hazel Chu, former Lord Mayor of Dublin
  • Tom Clonan, a whistleblower on sexual violence within the Defence Forces, a disability advocate, and columnist.
  • Maureen Gaffney, a psychologist, consultant, and public speaker.
  • Hugo MacNeill, a former Irish Rugby international player and chairman of the British-Irish Association.
  • Aubrey McCarthy, Kildare businessman and chairman of Tiglin, an organisation which operates mental health and addiction rehabilitation centres.
  • Michael McDermott, PhD candidate at Trinity.
  • Patricia McKenna, former MEP, political activist and barrister.
  • Ryan Alberto Ó Giobiúin, a PhD researcher in quantitative Sociology.
  • Ade Oluborode, a barrister and committee member of the Climate Bar Association.
  • Sadhbh O’Neill, a former Green Party councillor.
  • Ursula Quill, PHD student in the Trinity School of Law
  • Paula Roseingrave, a chartered counselling psychologist and former Green Party candidate.
  • Gisèle Scanlon, Trinity Graduate Students’ Union President.
  • Catherine Stocker, a Social Democrat councillor in North Dublin.

Ballot papers will be issued by registered post to electors registered on 25 February, 2022. Over 67,000 Trinity graduates are registered to vote. 

This will be the first bye-election for the University of Dublin constituency since 1979.

Related Read

13.07.21 Warm welcome for newly-elected Ivana Bacik as she takes her Dáil seat

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie