TWO FORMER TDS who lost their seats in the recent general election have now been elected to the Seanad, as counting continues.

Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully has been elected to the Seanad on the Cultural and Educational panel. She was the first former TD who has now taken a seat in the Seanad.

The Cultural and Educational panel of the Seanad is the only panel to have concluded counting and has elected its five senators: Pauline Tully (SF), Cathal Byrne (FG), Shane Curley (FF), Seán Kyne (FG), and Joe Conway (IND).

Former Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan topped the poll on the Agriculture panel, exceeding the quota by over 11,000 votes. The Agriculture panel is made up of 11 seats, three of which have been filled.

Joanne Collins (SF) and Victor Boyhan (IND) also met the quota and have been deemed elected on the same panel.

Numerous other TDs who lost their seats in the November general election are contesting seats in the Seanad, including Anne Rabbitte (FF), Alan Farrell (FG), Chris Andrews (SF), and Matt Shanahan (IND).

The five vocational panels compromise 43 of the Seanad’s 60 seats.

There are 118 candidates seeking election to the panels.

In addition to the Cultural and Educational panel and the Agricultural panel, the other three panels are: Labour, Industrial and Commercial, and Administrative.

Votes for each panel had been due to be counted on successive days through the week.

The counts for the two University panels – for six seats, three each from National University of Ireland colleges and Trinity College – will start today.

The final 11 senators to make up the next Seanad will be announced by the Taoiseach of the next government.

Includes reporting by Emma Hickey