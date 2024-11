A SEARCH IS underway in Galway for a swimmer who has been missing since this morning.

The man went for a swim around 8am at Silverstrand near Barna, about seven kilometres west of Galway city.

Advertisement

The alarm was raised when the man did not return and a large-scale search was launched.

The Irish Coast Guard and a number of local boats are involved in the search, while there is also a large garda presence in the area.

A heavy fog and mist hampered the search throughout the morning.

Silverstrand is a popular beach for year-round swimmers with a lot of people swimming there each morning.