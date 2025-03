GARDAÍ HAVE CARRIED out a major search operation in Cork as part of an investigation into a group engaged in alleged drug dealing.

A large number of gardaí, backed up by specialist armed units, the dog unit and the garda helicopter, raided an area in Hollyhill and Knocknaheeny, on the northside of the city.

They seized a number of items, including a number of suspected weapons – it is understood that a number of people, wanted on warrants, have been arrested.

The search operation is part of a major move against an alleged organised crime group in the city engaged in drug dealing.

It is understood that animals, including horses, have also been seized and Revenue officers assisted gardaí.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.