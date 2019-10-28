This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Second man arrested following armed robbery near the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Another man was arrested last Thursday and appeared before a court on Friday.

By Conor McCrave Monday 28 Oct 2019, 6:51 PM
A SECOND MAN has been arrested in relation to the armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin last week. 

A 35-year-old man was arrested in relation to an incident where an Italian teacher and her student were held up with a gun at Long’s Place, near the Guinness Storehouse, on Monday. 

He was charged with attempted robbery, and robbery, after he handed himself in. He appeared before a judge on Friday morning and remains in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday. 

Today, gardaí confirmed a second man has been arrested in relation to the incident. 

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

