Second man arrested following armed robbery near the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in relation to the armed robbery of a pedestrian in Dublin last week.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in relation to an incident where an Italian teacher and her student were held up with a gun at Long’s Place, near the Guinness Storehouse, on Monday.

He was charged with attempted robbery, and robbery, after he handed himself in. He appeared before a judge on Friday morning and remains in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Today, gardaí confirmed a second man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

