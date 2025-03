A SECOND MAN has been arrested by police in Co Tyrone investigating the murder of a man in his 70s at an apartment in Dungannon this week.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland cordoned off the flat in the Corrainey Park area after responding to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm on Thursday. The man was found with serious injuries at the scene, and later died.

Police yesterday arrested a 30-year-old man yesterday in connection with their enquiries. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement

A second man, also aged 30, has been arrested by police in Tyrone this morning. Police from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing their work today.

Investigators returned to the scene yesterday, aiming to establish the full circumstances of the attack, Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said. Specialist firearms officers carried out a major search at the block of apartments on Friday and the public were asked to avoid the area.

Forman asked anyone who may have information that could assist detectives with the investigation to come forward, asking them to contact 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.

Photos and video, including CCTV, can also be shared with the police through the major incident public portal, available online. A report can also be made online through the police service’s website.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on its website.