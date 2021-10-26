Security Council expected to hold emergency Sudan meeting

A person wearing a Sudan's flag stand in front of a burning pile of tyres during a protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum, Sudan.

THE UN SECURITY Council is expected to meet in an emergency closed-door session today to address the crisis in Sudan after a military general ousted the civilian government.

The session was requested by Ireland, Britain, Estonia, France, Norway and the United States, diplomats said today.

During a press conference by video link from Khartoum with journalists in New York, the UN envoy to Sudan, Germany’s Volker Perthes, indicated his intent to inform today’s Security Council meeting on the Sudan developments.

He also urged its 15 members to show unity, stressing that their statements had been taken into account seriously for two years by Sudanese actors.

Council members are considering asking the broader UN membership to adopt a joint declaration, diplomats said.

However, this would not go so far as to condemn the coup, as the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres firmly did, but would limit itself to evoking the concern of the Security Council.

The military move by Sudan’s top general to declare a state of emergency and dissolve government – one of several such takeovers in Africa this year – sparked swift international condemnation.

The UN demanded the “immediate release” of the prime minister, while the US suspended aid and urged restoration of a civilian government.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s announcement in a televised address came after the armed forces detained government leaders that have been heading the transition to full civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, in one of the world’s least developed countries.

The United States said it “strongly condemns” Sudan’s military and called for the immediate return to civilian rule and the release of the detained prime minister.

“The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Sudanese military forces,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, as he expressed grave concern about reports that security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

“We firmly reject the dissolution of the civilian-led transitional government and its associated institutions and call for their immediate restoration,” Blinken said.

The US has suspended $700 million in aid to Sudan following the military takeover.

“The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored and represents the will of the people,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“In light of these developments, the United States is pausing assistance,” Price said.

He said the suspension concerned a $700 million package in economic support meant to assist Sudan’s democratic transition following the ouster of a dictator two years ago.

“We are pausing that full amount,” Price said.

“We are very much standing with the people of Sudan. The people of Sudan have made clear their aspirations for the continuation of transition to democracy and we will continue to support that including, if needed, by holding accountable those responsible for these anti-democratic actions.”

He also warned the military to “refrain from any violence against protesters” after three people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrators against the takeover.