A MAN IS due to appear before Bray District Court this afternoon after he was charged in connection with an alleged assault in Arklow, Co Wicklow yesterday.

Gardaí in Wicklow are investigating the circumstances of a series of assaults which have taken place in the town in recent weeks. There has been three attacks, two of which resulted in serious injuries, in Arklow since 28 June.

Yesterday, a man in his 30s was hospitalised after gardaí responded to reports of an altercation on Abbey Street in Arklow at 4.20pm. He is currently at St Vincent’s University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Five men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have since been arrested and are currently detained. One of the men, who is aged in his 20s, has been charged and is due to appear before a judge in Bray today.

Detectives are also investigating attacks in Arklow on 28 June and 7 July. Two men received serious injuries during the separate assaults.

A man in his 30s appeared before Bray District Court on 30 June, in connection with the investigation into the alleged attack two days prior.

Gardaí today confirmed that two men, aged in their 20s and 40s respectively, have also been arrested as part of the investigation.

Searches have taken place in the area this morning, where a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was seized.