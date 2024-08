TWO MEN WERE rushed to hospital after an alleged stabbing in Dunmanway, Co Cork, yesterday evening.

Both men, aged in their 30s, were taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the assault which occurred in Dunmanway shortly after 7pm yesterday.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 70s, were arrested and are currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Southern Region.

Investigations are ongoing.