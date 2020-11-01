#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Seven arrested over scuffles in Hong Kong legislature earlier this year

Those arrested include current and former opposition legislators.

By Press Association Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 3:42 PM
40 minutes ago 1,215 Views 6 Comments
Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, centre, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators in Hong Kong in May
Image: PA Images
Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, centre, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators in Hong Kong in May
Image: PA Images
Pro-establishment politician, Starry Lee, centre, speaks as pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security guards and pro-China legislators in Hong Kong in May
Image: PA Images

HONG KONG POLICE have arrested seven people over scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature during a face-off between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing legislators earlier this year.

Those arrested include current and former opposition legislators, according to their political parties and media reports.

A police statement said that six men and one woman had been detained on suspicion of contempt and interfering with legislative members. It did not name them.

The statement said the arrests are part of an investigation into an 8 May committee meeting in which pro-democracy legislators rushed toward the chairperson’s seat and security guards shoved back.

The guards carried out several pro-democracy legislators, including Eddie Chu and Ray Chan, after they had been ordered to leave for disorderly conduct. Both stepped down on 30 September.

Chan said on Twitter that he was arrested at 7am today, and Hong Kong media said that Chu had also been arrested.

The Democratic Party said on its Facebook page that three of its legislative members had been arrested including party chairman Wu Chi-wai.

The 8 May incident was the first in a series of scuffles over a bill approved in June that made it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

Press Association

