'Only be sexually active with someone you live with': HSE's advice on sex during the coronavirus crisis

The HSE’s sexual wellbeing website has laid out all you need to know.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Mar 2020, 6:47 PM
1 hour ago 36,879 Views 52 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062228
Image: Shutterstock/Nuttachai Wantanaboon
Image: Shutterstock/Nuttachai Wantanaboon

GUIDELINES REGARDING SEX during the coronavirus outbreak have been released in order to help Irish people during the crisis. 
Sexualwellbeing.ie, the HSE’s official portal for advice about sex, has released information about the safest practices and how to minimise your risk of contracting the illness. 

While there is no evidence that coronavirus can be sexually transmitted, it can be passed on through close contact with someone who has the virus.

The HSE warned that you may not know if someone has coronavirus. Being sexually active with another person involves some risk of getting the virus, they added.

The HSE has issued the following advice:

  • Only be sexually active with someone you live with who does not have the virus or symptoms of the virus.
  • Avoid being sexually active with anyone outside your household.
  • Avoid kissing anyone outside of your household and anyone with symptoms. Kissing can easily pass on coronavirus.
  • Taking a break from physical and face-to face interactions is worth considering, especially if you usually meet your sex partners online or make a living by having sex.
  • If you do have sex with people outside your household, limit it to as few partners as possible.
  • Wash before and after sex. This is more important than ever. Wash hands thoroughly and often with soap and water.

If you don’t live with your partner, then according to the guidelines around social distancing, you should not see your partner.

You can see the advice in full here

